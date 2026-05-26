For a while now markets have operated under the assumption that inflation was cooling, rate cuts were inevitable, and the Federal Reserve was slowly steering toward a soft landing. Hell, Jim Cramer started celebrating Jerome Powell’s “soft landing” some 925 days ago with inflation at 3.1%. Today, inflation is at 3.8% and Powell is leaving his post at the Fed and turning over his impossible task to Kevin Warsh.

Which is to say the consensus is starting to unravel fast. Treasury markets are repricing aggressively, Fed officials are openly acknowledging hikes are back on the table, and fresh inflation data continues coming in hotter than expected.

And it is now being reported that one of the bond market’s most closely watched signals continues to point to a higher-for-longer policy, and potentially another rate hike cycle altogether. More importantly, this is exactly the shift I warned about days ago when I argued the “cuts only” narrative was beginning to crack under mounting inflation pressure.