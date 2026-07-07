I just got done reading an interesting analyst note on a name that I thought was worth passing along to my subscribers. The analyst is calling it a “high risk” long idea and his price objective is about 50% higher for the end of the year this year. The stock is down about -8% today and is down about -15% from when the analyst first recommended it, making the price even lower for anyone who may consider a position.

Along those lines, I agree that the thesis is high risk, dependent in some ways on the overall market, and ongoing secular bull trends, but I thought I’d pass along the idea to my readers and let you make up your mind for yourselves.