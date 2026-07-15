Just two weeks after I highlighted a new high risk bullish thesis, the stock in question has so far moved in the wrong direction for the most part.

Shares have fallen despite virtually no negative news. That disconnect prompted the analyst who brought the idea to my attention to spend nearly an hour on the phone with the company’s head of investor relations this week, and he came away even more convinced that the market is missing what’s happening behind the scenes.

Here’s an update: what’s changed, what hasn’t, and why he believes the recent selloff has actually strengthened the risk/reward.