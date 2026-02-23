There are two “outside the U.S.” investments I like and am watching this year.

One most paid subscribers already know about — and it’s up roughly 13% this year versus about 1% for the S&P 500. The other wasn’t on my original 2026 list, but I’ve added it as a complementary piece that sharpens the thesis and reduces concentration risk. Together, they express the same macro view, but in slightly different ways.

The bigger point isn’t the tickers. It’s the regime. U.S. equities are trading near 40x earnings. The rest of the world isn’t. If we are in the early stages of dollar weakness, Fed easing, and even modest capital rotation away from extreme U.S. concentration, then relative valuation finally starts to matter again. That’s the setup. And I think it is still early for both of these tickers.