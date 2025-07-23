QTR’s Fringe Finance

User's avatar
Bnim85's avatar
Bnim85
1h

Earlier this year, I mentioned to a coworker that made a lot of money on NVIDIA that maybe it made sense to sell some or buy some puts to take some risk off the table, looks like I’m the dumbass. I honestly don’t think there is a price high enough for him to sell. Markets only go up, buy the dip and never sell. I wonder if there is a price low enough for him to sell…

1 reply
craazyman's avatar
craazyman
1h

It seems to me trading has been taken over completely by 1) "can I resell it for more?" as opposed to 2) "how much is it worth?".

#1 has competely taken over market psychology. Nobody seems to ask about fair value or even try to figure it out. I don't watch any market TV coverage but I almost never hear about it: What's fair value? What LT assumptions -- growth, margins, GDP, earnings, etc. etc. Just crickets.

Maybe AI nirvana is the one nod at predicting the future. Oy vey.

The value players have gotten run over and given up. It's been this way for years. There is going to be -- at some point -- a classic Wily E. Coyote moment.

By analogy -- you buy a house for $1 million that rents for $50,000 for a 5% return (ignore expenses to keep it simple). Then it gets bid to $1.25M, then $1.5M, then $1.75M. do we hear $2M . . . sure! why not! Bingo. $2M. Why not $2.5M? Why not? Bingo. $2.5M

US stocks are Chinese property from a few years ago. That bubble was so obvious for years, but it didn't burst until finally it did.

1 reply by Quoth the Raven
