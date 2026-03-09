I’m kicking off the week by tossing around a few first-trade ideas for Monday morning. As always, these are simply ideas and observations based on overnight developments — nothing here should be taken as a recommendation and I may not act on any or all of them. Think of this more as a morning brainstorming session while markets digest a historic move in energy and please read my disclaimer at the bottom of this post.

Obviously overnight the big headline was the explosive move in crude oil following the latest escalation in the Middle East conflict.

Oil futures surged into triple-digit territory for the first time since 2022, with West Texas Intermediate briefly trading near $119 per barrel before pulling back. The rally comes after Gulf producers curtailed output while the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively disrupted, creating fears of a sudden supply shock. Energy markets had already been tightening last week, but the weekend developments sent traders scrambling to price in the possibility of a more prolonged disruption.

The spike was dramatic enough that policymakers quickly moved into response mode. Reports indicated that finance ministers from the G7 countries planned an early-morning call to discuss the possibility of releasing crude from strategic reserves in an attempt to stabilize prices. Officials are reportedly considering releasing hundreds of millions of barrels from emergency stockpiles to calm markets and bridge the gap created by the sudden production cuts. The urgency of the discussion underscores how quickly the energy shock has become a global macro issue, with equities across Asia and Europe trading lower overnight while U.S. futures also slipped as investors reacted to the surge in oil.

Here’s the first few trade ideas that popped into my head during the overnight session.