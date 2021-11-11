Oil Could Hit $300 And Uranium Could "Double Or Triple": Doomberg
"Simply replicating the oil-as-priced-in-gold from the last peak gets you to $300. Frankly, it could go much higher."
This is Part 1 of an exclusive interview with Doomberg, the collective that runs the Doomberg Substack. During this interview series, we discuss oil, Bitcoin, the coming Fed chair swap, fiscal policy, politics, uranium and more.
Doomberg publishes skeptical analyses through the hard money/Austrian lens and its objective is to be funny without being silly…