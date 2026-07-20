QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Quoth the Raven's avatar
Quoth the Raven
5h

I appreciate the lectures about the title. Your points are all taken. But I'm committing to writing this blog unapologetically in my own voice, and the title is literally the first thing I said to myself when I read the Bloomberg article. Have a beautiful day.

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Dadio's avatar
Dadio
5h

I would probably shell out for a domestic roundtrip ticket to sit in an airport for a few hours buying drinks for an inspired QTR.

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