David de Courcy
7h

This reminds me of First Plus, a company that made TONS of money doing 125% LTV home loans in the late 90s. One day, with no warning, the fire alarm was tripped. When all the employees exited the building the doors were locked and the company closed and went BK. Their size and scale essentially propped up the entire segment. Within a week what you could sell for 105bp was going for 75 and in a month the industry was no more. Thousands of people jobless in the blink of an eye. Interesting parallels to what is happening here.

Xingyi
7h

In case you don’t know QtR, they have become a darling child of the DoD/DoW. The latest trick, that all the cool kids are doing, is using Nvidia “compute processors” along side Flight Management Units (FMU) which allow inexpensive drones AI targeting and swarming capabilities.

Like Microsoft or Boeing, that is likely to make them another one of those “too loved by government to be allowed to fail” companies.

