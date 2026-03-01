QTR’s Fringe Finance

TimCNY
4h

I entered the nuclear power industry in 1980 after graduating with a BS in mechanical engineering. My first job was as a startup and commissioning engineer and received my first license in 1982. I've been anticipating the "nuclear renaissance" ever since. In my opinion, given the mix of energy sources, nuclear power is the best use for baseload power generation. Next best would be coal and hydroelectric. Notice all are burdened by difficult (and I think unreasonable) environmental regulations and impossible risk assessments.

If medicine, chemicals and pharmaceuticals were subject to the same scrutiny, most drugs and chemicals would be banned, and as would many medical procedures because the risks, while low for most would result in poor outcomes for some. In the nuclear energy business, that is a huge hurdle. Component upgrades and controls system improvements may take years to recieve approvals, making them costly and risky from a business perspective, therefore logical beneficial improvements aren't even attempted. Regulatory capture isn't a problem; regulatory antagonism is.

Mark Heywood
4h

Great article, thanks for sharing. I think we all share Robert's opinion.

