QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
1h

We lost the war in Iran? That's news to me.

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Mark Heywood's avatar
Mark Heywood
2h

Well it's ok because the CEOs will still get their bonuses.

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