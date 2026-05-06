QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Kurt's avatar
Kurt
2h

I left NYC in January after 30 years. This absolute train wreck was obviously coming to anyone with eyes. Good luck. They get what they voted for. Good and hard.

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Ethan Barnett's avatar
Ethan Barnett
3h

Looking forward to seeing the New York Stock Exchange moving to Florida.

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