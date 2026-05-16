QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
2h

“The real story was happening in Treasuries, where the 30-year yield ripped above 5.1%”

No. The real story is watching your 200-700%+ junior gold miners fall 10% on a day gold is down 1%.

And the real question is how far are you going to let them fall before your paper hands can’t watch the gains disappear and you cave, destroying any chance of that 50x 2-3 years down the road.

My 2nd question (rhetorical) is why anyone in their right mind would put a single dollar in a 30 year Treasury at 5%? Real inflation is double that, CPI will get there, and you are guaranteed to (1) underperform inflation and (2) lose principal when you need or want to sell the bond.

If one is a retail investor you are exit liquidity. Cannon fodder for the multi billion dollar players and their managers who are setting up to wipe you out. Again.

Just like 1987. And 1990-91. And 2001. 2008. 2013. 2020.

Just to name a few.

There is no way out. A severe hard landing is absolutely necessary to give Warsh the political cover he needs to drastically lower rates.

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4 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

As if the Fed can fix anything. After 50 years of distortions and contortions, the cause is hopeless.

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1 reply by Quoth the Raven
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