QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
1h

They should include food & fuel to get a more accurate number.

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IanDavidLea's avatar
IanDavidLea
2h

quote from traders unplugged "The unresolved question—and the most important one in the whole discussion—is:

Can the U.S. stabilize its debt trajectory before markets force a choice between inflation and financial instability? "

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