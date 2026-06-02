Last week, I argued that the forthcoming SpaceX IPO may be one of the most important sentiment gauges of the current market cycle. Personally, I view this IPO as a meaningful signal on the remaining life of the current AI-fueled bull market. Ergo, I think it deserves to be watched closely.

My view remains simple: SpaceX has become much more than a traditional public offering. It now sits at the intersection of nearly every theme that has driven this bull market: artificial intelligence, founder worship, hyperscale infrastructure spending, private-market exuberance, and investors’ willingness to pay extraordinary multiples for distant future possibilities.

That is why every development surrounding this deal matters. And this week, investors received another noteworthy signal.