Today, I wanted to share another promising development from the Trump administration on psychedelic names. The development came yesterday, from the top of the administration and was little noticed by the market.

Recall earlier this week that President Trump signed an executive order aimed at accelerating research and access to psychedelic therapies, backing it with $50 million in federal funding and directing regulators to remove barriers that have long kept the entire category stuck on the sidelines.

I’ve been talking about psychedelic stocks for years. First, in January 2025, calling the psychedelic names “stocks to watch” for the year. Then, in July 2025, urging patience in these positions. Then again naming psychedelic names to my “stocks to watch” for 2026 and even going so far as to name the sector my “best idea” for 2026.

As you can see from the chart below, the order sent a couple of my favorite psychedelic names shooting higher this week: