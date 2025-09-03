QTR’s Fringe Finance

Say It Aint So
2h

Thank You for this piece...very informative...I have become a fan of Austrian Economics...It is interesting to see the impact of the internet in so many ways...just "google" Mises institute and read the Wikipedia definition; "The Ludwig von Mises Institute for Austrian Economics, or Mises Institute, is a nonprofit think tank headquartered in Auburn, Alabama, that is a center for Austrian economic thought, right-wing libertarian thought, and the paleolibertarian and anarcho-capitalist movements in the United States." But visit the Mises Institute website and in their Mission Statement you will find this; "Founded in 1982 by Llewellyn H. Rockwell, Jr., with the blessing and aid of Margit von Mises, Murray N. Rothbard, Henry Hazlitt, and Ron Paul, the Institute seeks a free-market capitalist economy and a private-property order that rejects taxation, monetary debasement, and a coercive state monopoly of protective services.

Non-political, non-partisan, and non-PC, the Institute works with students and scholars from many countries, and reaches out to business leaders, professionals, and everyone else interested in our mission. We believe that our foundational ideas are of permanent value, and oppose all efforts at compromise, sellout, and amalgamation of these ideas with fashionable political, cultural, and social doctrines inimical to their spirit." What is Right Wing Libertarian thought?

Which brings me to your post...The argument of the very existence of the Fed reveals a division (similar to politics, eh?) Is Jerome Powell an anti Trump Fed President? The debate as to the origins of the Great Financial Crisis are many...One I read went so far as to blame the Clinton Administration due to their programs to make housing more affordable for low income Americans...and providing mortgages that would eventually crush them...similar to 2006 when Housing Balloon Loans became the norm...Personal Fiscal responsibility has ceased to exist as there is no longer any real impact of filing for Bankruptcy...My father was a Depression Baby who's family was wiped out...He didn't even use a credit card personally...I think we should all blame Paul Volcker...since he rescued the American Economy through tough love...Which is probably what is needed right now...In the immortal words of Alan Greenspan; "The United States can pay any debt it has because we can always print money to do that. So there is zero probability of default."

Moody Millennial
12m

"Employment trends are worse than was previously thought." Of course they are.

AI, automation, outsourcing, and the economy have changed the economy. The 9-5 job is practically gone. It's more difficult than everything to get a job now.

Just go on YouTube and search "young people can't find jobs" and read the comment sections. The Fed and government will never admit it but Main Street seems to be in a stagflationary depression.

