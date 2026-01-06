QTR’s Fringe Finance

Mike
31m

If there is to be a ruling elite, let them rise to their positions naturally, as entrepreneurs on a free market. Only in such an environment will those on top be on permanent probation, as it were, forever subject to the market’s approval, because the customers who put them there always have the option of removing them when they fail to deliver.

George
1h

These truths used to be self evident.

