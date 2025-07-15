QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Atlandea's avatar
Atlandea
5d

Well said. thanks.

the plandemic really helped to open up a lot eyes including mine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ronetc's avatar
ronetc
5dEdited

As an elderly person (78) who lived through what I firmly believe were America's best years in the 50s and early 60s, I did as a youth and young adult trust government to be at least mostly directed toward the actual benefit of citizens. My theory is that those government employees were mostly from the WWII "greatest" generation who were used to being in military organizations that were intended to be and actually were for the most part aimed at making things work (aside, of course, from the occasional Catch 22). But when my generation of Baby Boomers took over, it was Katy-bar-the-door . . . whatever is best for me, me, me, and just screw everyone else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture