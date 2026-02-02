QTR’s Fringe Finance

Posting from deep red flyover country.

Unvaxxed for Covid.

Slipped on ice Sat, went to ER Sun. Yes broke my wrist. Small rural ER.

Was shocked to see staff still wearing face diapers.

Absoutely pathetic.

I'm commenting from the Left Coast. Never received a single "death jab". Had the Kung Flu in Dec. of '19 (yes - NINETEEN) and once more very mild in '22. Didn't know what it was in '19 and in '22 Ivermectin course knocked it out in 48 hours. Have also not received a single "jab" of any kind since 'flu shot in Fall '19. Have not trusted a single word from any Gov. Health Agency or functionary since Feb. '20. They have all been in service to Satanic Deep State. Bobby is apparently changing things at HHS as fast as he can turn the bureaucratic wheels. Thank God!

