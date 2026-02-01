QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
14h

I think the premise of this article is wrong. Believing apathetic state officials simply turned a blind eye to massive fraud also requires believing that low-IQ third world illegals were able to plan and execute that massive fraud.

Think about it. Could you, as a US citizen, travel to Switzerland or Austria and concoct a plan that defrauds their governments of billions of euros? Understanding the nuances of a foreign system, dealing with the language, creating the fraudulent documents, leasing the properties to be used as fronts for the fraud, manipulating the judicial system and the press to contain the size of the fraud when things start going south, and engineering riots to change the subject?

My point - this is domestic fraud, executed by the people in power in Minnesota using Somalis as shills, cutouts and scapegoats. Far from apathy or laziness. This is how the political structure of Left maintains power. NGOs, Social Security fraud, ActBlue smurfing. And now, EBT, daycare, housing and healthcare frauds. It's banana republic level fraud using real banana republic actors as front groups.

We all live in Freedonia now. All hail Governor Rufus T. Firefly.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Say It Aint So's avatar
Say It Aint So
15h

Finding the real culprits is the real challenge...If you see who is voting for what in our horrendous congress you can begin to develop a sense of who may be involved...The Corruption within the United States runs far deeper than Minnesota...and those who are at the root of this fraud will never be held accountable...Until the members of the US Government are held accountable and go to jail there will be no end...If the accusations of the fraud in Minnesota are true and there are no arrests then there is no deterrent...Who will be our William Wallace?

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture