QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Soujourner's avatar
Soujourner
3h

Chris,

I'm noticing the financial media experts are ignoring the embargoes China is imposing on not just the USA but the entire world. In Netherlands, the govt used a rare (if ever) statute to seize:

https://www.reuters.com/world/china/dutch-government-intervenes-chinese-owned-computer-chip-firm-nexperia-2025-10-12/

There is an economic trade war going on and Trump's 'sanctions' and 'tariff' outbursts are one side of the coin. Both sides have means to inflict pain where it does the most damage.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mike's avatar
Mike
3h

Another ounce on the way and looking for more. Plowing any extra cash I have into it. I am a believer.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture