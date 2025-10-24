One of my favorite investors that I love reading and following, Harris Kupperman, has offered up his Q3 investor letter this week, which is a great read.

Harris is the founder of Praetorian Capital, a hedge fund focused on using macro trends to guide stock selection.

Harris Kupperman

Harris is one of my favorite follows and I find his opinions - especially on macro and commodities - to be extremely resourceful. I’m certain my readers will find the same. I was excited when he offered up his latest thoughts, published below.

Please be sure to read both my and Harris’ disclaimers, located at the bottom of this post.

When it comes to investing, there’s an “easy way” of doing things, and there’s a much “harder way.” In retrospect, the “easy way” to make money in the third quarter, and for many of the past dozen quarters, was to be long Ponzi schemes, companies without earnings, concepts without viable paths to profits, and various AI plays, while shorting businesses that traded at low cash flow multiples.

Conceptually, I understand why this has worked. Investors crave growth and the desire to invest in the future. If we’re careening toward a global depression, companies with earnings are not the future, as those earnings are likely to decline. Instead, one can make bullish arguments for why many businesses lacking profits can earn arbitrary and inflated profit estimates a decade or more into the future.

Some people are gullible, some are reckless, some just like to gamble. I try to be a risk-obsessed pragmatist and we’ve made our money the “hard way” over the course of the year.

We’re long undervalued securities with strong cash flow, while occasionally betting against those crazy ideas that seem to keep levitating. It’s been a frustrating and difficult way to earn returns, but given how wrong the positioning has been for the current environment, I feel like we’ve achieved an acceptable return thus far in 2025, even if we earned it the “hard way.” My view remains that eventually, my way of investing will return to favor, and if we can make a bit when it isn’t working, we can hopefully make a lot when it starts working again.

While investors are currently mesmerized by rapid revenue growth without profits (apparently it’s called a “Factor”), most of our companies are also growing, but with profits. As detailed many times in these letters, I have made it a point to avoid the sorts of slowly dying businesses, synonymous with value investing. Instead, most of our companies are growing their revenues, with some growing quite rapidly (post-inflection), while others are hopefully at the cusp of inflections to much more rapid growth. Our top 5 equity positions by weighting at the end of the quarter all showed year-over-year revenue growth (quarterly year-over-year numbers except Allfunds which reports half-year growth year-over-year);