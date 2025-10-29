QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem's avatar
Allan Richard Wasem
8h

Mamdipshit's plans and schemes aren't worrisome to me because they'll never happen and I wouldn't care if they did. He represents the ideological apotheosis of 110+ years of "Progressivism" - the total absurdities at which the failed experiments of "soft socialism" have finally arrived. As Margaret Thatcher so trenchantly once observed: "the trouble with socialists is that sooner or later they run out of other peoples' money". For one thing - without "hard", totalitarian, controls the money just gets up and walks away. So in that sense Mamdumbass' election could actually benefit the rest of New York State and surrounding States as well. That would be a win-win for the Country generally. Let's run it up the flagpole and see who salutes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken D.'s avatar
Ken D.
7h

AOC has shown how its done - see the Brooklyn Amazon Fulfillment Center

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture