QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Greg's avatar
Greg
2hEdited

You had me at strikethrough.

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Bryan L's avatar
Bryan L
2h

The Robert Heinlein quote is apt here:

Throughout history, poverty is the normal condition of man. Advances which permit this norm to be exceeded — here and there, now and then — are the work of an extremely small minority, frequently despised, often condemned, and almost always opposed by all right-thinking people. Whenever this tiny minority is kept from creating, or (as sometimes happens) is driven out of a society, the people then slip back into abject poverty.

This is known as "bad luck.”

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