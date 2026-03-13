QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Bob Petix's avatar
Bob Petix
13m

All the more reason to move to Florida, or any of the other 33 states without a wealth transfer tax.

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Pyrrho of Elis's avatar
Pyrrho of Elis
19m

And any New Yorker with enough assets to make a difference will leave before they die …

Our tax policies are in serious need of starting over with a clean sheet of paper … maybe it’s because I’m in the middle of completing my taxes that I am reminded of Donald Rumsfeld, who put a note on his return (that was hundreds of pages long) and said (paraphrasing) “I have no idea what is in this return but I have not knowingly done anything wrong …”

With AI destroying the job market, we need a system that raises the corporate income tax rate (to put the breaks on wealth inequality), give credits based on the number of actual people employed (to subsidize labor over AI), and implement a consumption tax. And maybe lower individual tax rates and eliminate them for median to lower incomes.

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