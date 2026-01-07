Zohran Mamdani promised a political revolution. What New York received in his first hours as mayor was a seminar in how slimy, two-faced doubletalk can face-plant when its reality is laid bare.

Mamdani was sworn in on January 1 with soaring rhetoric about affordability, equity, and transformation. It’s been literally one week and the socialist imbecile has already humiliated himself multiple times in front of the entire nation. At this rate, he’s going to make Bill DeBlasio look like Abraham fucking Lincoln.

Miss me yet?

By the time most New Yorkers had finished their leftover holiday bagels, the transit system he had promised to “liberate” from fares had already become more expensive. Subway and bus fares went up almost immediately. Yes, the increase had been scheduled earlier, but the optics were exquisite: the self-styled champion of free transit officially presiding over higher costs. Nothing captures the Mamdani brand better than promising “free” public transportation and delivering a fare hike before the echo of the oath of office has even faded.

Instead of grappling with that inconvenient collision between slogans and spreadsheets, the new mayor did what any seasoned activist would do: he changed the subject to the expensive cost of World Cup tickets. Yes, a new crusade already! Suddenly, FIFA was the oppressor and average soccer-loving New York City citizens were the proletariat.

Mamdani began lamenting the price of World Cup tickets for matches being held in New Jersey (which isn’t New York) and announced his intention to intervene in global sports pricing. He spoke movingly about affordability. He suggested discounted tickets for New Yorkers. His supporters were very impressed.

What he did not do, however, was explain how a city mayor, with exactly zero authority over FIFA’s international ticketing structure, planned to accomplish any of the aforementioned bullshit. When pressed on what “affordable” actually meant, there was no answer. The proposal was a box labeled ‘solution’ with nothing but hot air and vibes inside of it. And so, at least for one day at the start of his Mayorship, the city keeps drowning in real problems while the mayor was busy trying to wrestle a multibillion-dollar global sports cartel.

It was less policy and more cosplay, but hey — look how genuine and concerned he is!

Housing, the supposed centerpiece of his administration, has started becoming a joke in record time. Mamdani stocked key positions with ideological activists whose past statements attacked private property, denounced homeownership, and treated ownership itself as a moral failing. The most explosive example is Cea Weaver, his newly appointed director of the Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants, whose old tweets and videos blew up this week after she was shown calling homeownership “a weapon of white supremacy” and arguing that property should be treated as a collective good rather than an individual right. It’s beyond delusion, it’s psychopathy.

The backlash was immediate and predictable. Homeowners, developers, and investors — the very people the city needs if it has any hope of building more housing — reacted with alarm. Mamdani’s response was not to reassure them, but to dig in and defend the appointment, as if antagonizing the people responsible for building the city’s housing supply were some kind of bold reform strategy. Because nothing solves a housing crisis faster than putting someone in charge who has publicly questioned whether property should exist at all. If the plan is to freeze development and watch prices climb even higher, the administration is off to a flawless start.

Then came the foreign policy episode, a self-inflicted embarrassment that managed to combine dipshit-level hubris with precisely zero years of experience on how the real world works. When news broke of the U.S. military’s capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, Mamdani announced that he had been “briefed” on the operation, projecting the image of a mayor plugged into high-level national security deliberations. Morons were again, very impressed. Here’s a guy that gets shit done, eh?

But of course, within twenty-four hours, he had to admit he doesn’t even have federal security clearance and that his so-called “briefing” came from his own staff and public reporting. Translation: he read the New York Post and found out about the news like everyone else. Then, because in his mind he’s someone important, he felt the need to say something when no one asked, or cared, about his opinion in the first place.

The mayor of New York City has no role in U.S. military operations, no authority over foreign policy, and no access to classified information, yet Mamdani spoke as though he were taking notes in the Situation Room. The internet responded the only way it could: with laughter.

What emerges from these first hours is not just a series of mistakes, but a governing personality. Big promises. No mechanisms. High drama. No delivery. Ideology over infrastructure. Performance over plumbing. The city’s most powerful office being treated less like an executive command center and more like an activist open mic.

Being Mayor of New York City requires more than ambition, more than buzzwords, and considerably more respect for reality than Mamdani has shown so far. If this is the tone of the opening act, the rest of his term could be a shit show the likes of which New York City hasn’t seen in decades.

QTR’s Disclaimer: Please read my full legal disclaimer on my About page here. This post represents my opinions only. In addition, please understand I am an idiot and often get things wrong and lose money. I may own or transact in any names mentioned in this piece at any time without warning. Contributor posts and aggregated posts have been hand selected by me, have not been fact checked and are the opinions of their authors. They are either submitted to QTR by their author, reprinted under a Creative Commons license with my best effort to uphold what the license asks, or with the permission of the author.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stocks or securities, just my opinions. I often lose money on positions I trade/invest in. I may add any name mentioned in this article and sell any name mentioned in this piece at any time, without further warning. None of this is a solicitation to buy or sell securities. I may or may not own names I write about and are watching. Sometimes I’m bullish without owning things, sometimes I’m bearish and do own things. Just assume my positions could be exactly the opposite of what you think they are just in case. If I’m long I could quickly be short and vice versa. I won’t update my positions. All positions can change immediately as soon as I publish this, with or without notice and at any point I can be long, short or neutral on any position. You are on your own. Do not make decisions based on my blog. I exist on the fringe. If you see numbers and calculations of any sort, assume they are wrong and double check them. I failed Algebra in 8th grade and topped off my high school math accolades by getting a D- in remedial Calculus my senior year, before becoming an English major in college so I could bullshit my way through things easier.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.