QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gavin Don't Surf's avatar
Gavin Don't Surf
1h

Another community organizer? Sure does sound like it...

"What emerges from these first hours is not just a series of mistakes, but a governing personality. Big promises. No mechanisms. High drama. No delivery. Ideology over infrastructure. Performance over plumbing."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
1h

The Mamdani sh*t show might even splatter worse than the De Blasio years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Quoth the Raven · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture