QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Defy the Odds's avatar
Defy the Odds
5h

But really? Nobody among the investors thought that a 25-year old without proper risk management experience can do it? and it will be ok? I mean when you want to be a portfolio manager you have to get through quite a rigorous process. But to get 20 bn to BS strategy? No problem, here is my money. Can I pay you more?

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craazyman's avatar
craazyman
2hEdited

Lots of great lines in this post! Well done.

LOL. Oh Boy. (No pun intended).

Too many competitors for the Darwin Award here.

Do we give it to the investors?

The Kid?

The landlord?

Whoever was the risk manager?

Here is the other problem: You can't do this if you're not TBTF. Then you can do it & have all your positions bought at your mark to model fantasies. Forget the market prices.

Mamdani for head of the SEC! ahahahahahahahahah. No. Chairman of a new government agency -- The Department of Monetary Rectaltude, which will have oversight over the Federal Reserve and will dispense or withhold bailout monies.

You don't like free markets and market prices? OK. We have your mayor here and he's in charge., LOL

No more stuffing us American muppets up the ass of Wall Street Turkeys.

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