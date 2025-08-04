QTR’s Fringe Finance

Julien Pervillé
12h

We're living in a clown market. I'm not brave enough to short the SPY for overvaluation so I buy gold miners and royalty was stocks instead. Quite happy so far.

Allan Richard Wasem
12h

Typical summer PM “doldrums”. The PMs generally have built an incredible short-term base for the Fall/Winter “season”. I expected a significant pullback into at least the @2800 area for gold and to have NOT done so is incredibly bullish. If we don’t observe such in August/September then the next up wave could take us to @5000 as the fedgov/fedres ramp up some variety of QE.

