QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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jonathan.crowell33's avatar
jonathan.crowell33
15h

This article isn't complete without mentioning Nancy Pelosi net worth of $417,000,000.00 on a $200,000 salary. The world's greatest investor.

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Ed's avatar
Ed
16h

My opinion: The vibe was way off starting with the walkout and connor didnt appear to want any part of it ....apart from the "billionaire walk" in the ring.

And the fact he didn't stay to talk to Rogan begs the question: if joe asked about a pre-fight injury, what would have been the response?

More importantly: the peace/calm message in yoir post.

Far better than holding a monster options position overnight and checking robinhood incessantly when theres potential news. Monk mode is far better.

Keep up the great work my friend.

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