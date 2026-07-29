QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Brett Howser's avatar
Brett Howser
3h

Perhaps Warsh listened to you & Andy yesterday and figured out that the Fed is no longer in charge of interest - the Bond Market is.

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2 replies by Quoth the Raven and others
Julien Pervillé's avatar
Julien Pervillé
3h

Those bond vigilantes, are they in the room with us right now?

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