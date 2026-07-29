To quote Ghostbusters II as I occasionally do: “Very good. Short, but pointless.”

Kevin Warsh’s first Fed press conference as chairman delivered exactly what you’d expect from a central banker: a lot of words, almost no vision, and plenty of carefully engineered ambiguity.

If you were hoping for some insight into where policy is headed or how the Fed views the increasingly fragile backdrop, you didn’t get it. It was classic Fed jawboning, saying just enough to avoid making news while saying almost nothing at all.

Ironically, that may be enough to keep the market on the same trajectory it’s been on for the last couple of weeks. The tape continues to feel heavy. The AI trade and memory names remain under pressure, overseas weakness is starting to bleed through, and the recent sharp selloff in the KOSPI certainly didn’t help sentiment.

None of that guarantees lower prices from here, but it’s difficult to argue the market has regained any meaningful momentum.

Perhaps the most uninspiring development was today’s price action itself. Markets spent much of the day worrying about the possibility of a surprise rate hike. They didn’t get one. In theory, that should have been a relief. Instead, stocks still rolled over into the close and finished near the session lows. That’s not exactly the kind of behavior you see when buyers are eager to step in.

Could positive geopolitical headlines or another round of AI optimism spark a bounce? Absolutely. Markets rarely move in straight lines.

But my case is that we’re in the early stages of a broader de-leveraging process after the excesses that built up into the highs a couple of weeks ago.

If that’s right, today’s Fed performance did absolutely nothing to change that narrative. The Fed once again managed to be reactive instead of forward-looking, leaving investors to navigate an increasingly uncertain environment with little more than boilerplate reassurance and carefully rehearsed platitudes.

A couple reminders. This week I released a list of 11 ETFs I’d buy if I had to own them forever…

Here’s what else I’ve covered recently:

What were your thoughts on today’s decision and presser? I’d love to hear in the comments below.

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