Kevin Warsh arrived on Capitol Hill today with a familiar promise. This time, the Federal Reserve is finally going to get inflation right. Hell, I guess it’s better than Janet Yellen’s term as Fed Chair in which she spent what seemed like a decade wandering around Capitol Hill like Junior Soprano with dementia and asking those around her: “What is inflation, anyways?”

“The Fed’s number one objective is to get monetary policy right, or as near to it as we possibly can,” Warsh told lawmakers today. “That is our clear and constant aim, the star we steer by.” He added that “if we get policy right, and we will, the inflation surge of the last five years will be a thing of the past.”

Those are bold words. They’re also the easiest words he’ll say during his entire tenure.

Warsh repeatedly stressed that the Fed has “no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation” and said the committee shares “a resolute commitment to restoring price stability.” He called inflation “a tax on the American people and businesses” and promised, “We plan on getting rid of that tax.”

He also took direct aim at the Fed’s 2020 flexible average inflation targeting framework, saying, “That central bank wasn’t the first central bank to ask for a little more inflation and end up with a lot more. It was a mistake.”

Serious sounding shit, right? On paper, it’s hard to disagree with much of what he said. The previous framework failed. Inflation has remained above target for years. Price stability matters.

Photo: Bloomberg

The problem is that every Fed chair sounds like an inflation hawk until something breaks. To quote Mike Tyson, “Everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

Speeches are free. Defending the currency when stocks are down 40% is slightly more complicated and expensive, both in political capital and reputation.

It’s hilarious to watch. Warsh speaks as though inflation can simply be pushed back to 2% through better decision making and institutional reform. And sure, he’s right. But what are the trade-offs? My skepticism isn’t about whether he understands the problem. It’s whether the problem is still solvable without consequences that neither Wall Street, Washington, nor the public is prepared to stomach.

The country’s fiscal and monetary policies are nothing short of fucking nightmares. They are a train that has been well off the tracks for years, never to turn back around…only waiting for a terminus. Inflation has now been running above the Fed’s target for years. Government debt has exploded. Fiscal deficits remain enormous. Asset prices continue to depend on abundant liquidity.

Getting inflation sustainably back to 2% isn’t simply a matter of declaring victory over a failed framework. Or putting task forces to work. It likely requires monetary conditions that slow growth, pressure employment, compress asset valuations, and expose the excesses built during years of artificially cheap money. In other words, all the things politicians and investors suddenly discover they hate.

That’s where the rhetoric collides with reality.

Warsh insists, “The members of our Committee have no tolerance for persistently elevated inflation.”

Yeah. Maybe. But history suggests that completely chickenshit economists, analysts, TV commentators and central banker discover an awful lot of tolerance once the S&P 500 is in freefall, credit markets seize up, and CNBC starts running countdown clocks to emergency Fed meetings.

His confidence that “if we get policy right, and we will” sounds reassuring. It also sounds awfully familiar. Every Fed chair arrives convinced they’ll succeed where their predecessors stumbled. Every Fed chair talks about discipline. Almost every Fed chair eventually finds themselves choosing between defending markets and defending the purchasing power of the dollar.

Funny how markets usually win, eh? The uncomfortable truth is that inflation may prove far stickier than policymakers expect. And if it does eventually return to 2%, there’s a very real chance it won’t happen because of elegant policy reforms or five shiny new task forces. It’ll happen because the economy finally buckles under restrictive financial conditions.

If that’s the price of restoring credibility, will the Fed actually pay it?

That’s the question missing from Warsh’s testimony. His repeated promises of “regime change” and declarations that inflation will become “a thing of the past” make for great headlines. They also make for great soundbites. The real test doesn’t come during congressional testimony. It comes when the phones start ringing from Capitol Hill, the White House, and Wall Street, all demanding the same thing: cut rates, print money and save the market.

We’ll find out what Kevin Warsh is really made of during the next serious equity market crash.

That’s when every Fed chair faces the same defining choice. Tolerate market pain in pursuit of price stability, or rescue financial assets at the expense of inflation discipline. My bet is the same one it’s been for years.

When the pressure becomes unbearable, the printing presses will win.

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