News broke today that Kevin Hassett has suddenly emerged as the leading contender to replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair, according to Bloomberg reporting and a sharp move in betting markets. His odds on Polymarket jumped to fifty percent, and administration officials have begun signaling that President Trump may announce his choice before Christmas.

In my view, this development is more than just another personnel rumor drifting through Washington. It looks and feels like a deliberate test balloon to gauge how investors and the public react to the idea of a Fed Chair explicitly aligned with the White House’s push for rapid rate cuts. And based on the initial market reaction, I believe investors are responding with the usual reflexive enthusiasm for easier policy, without fully absorbing what this shift might actually signal.