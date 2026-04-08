QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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BradK (Afuera!)'s avatar
BradK (Afuera!)
3h

Manufacturing is way down over the decades, likely due to a combination of productivity increases (it takes far fewer workers to assemble an automobile today than 50 years ago) and offshoring (where it takes zero American jobs to assemble).

Contrast this to the explosive growth of education and healthcare, neither of which can be offshored and both of which are largely immune to gains in efficiency. And both are heavily unionized.

Then we have the A.I. joboclypse well under way. The construction workers and plumbers will do fine, the "knowledge workers" better start learning a trade.

Remember "Learn to code"?

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Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
1h

Yeah now that the attention on Iran is temporarily diverted we can get back to the weakening economy.

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