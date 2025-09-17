QTR’s Fringe Finance

Mike
5h

Couldn't agree more. And you went light on Janet Yellen. That human being shouldn't have even been allowed near a fucking classroom. Never mind the Fed. Watching her regurgitate the climate/inflation argument made me physically ill.

Prima facia evidence of how little they actually give a shit.

Allan Richard Wasem
5h

We entered “Inflate or Die” territory years ago. Now it’s just a constant question of: “what can we (the Deep State) do to hide that fact/confuse the public as to out true intentions/manipulate the markets to put more lipstick on the Dead Pig”.

Their true intentions are ABSOLUTELY CLEAR - inflate away the burden of the debts.

