Every year, Jamie Dimon drops his annual shareholder letter, and every year the market treats it somewhere between gospel and carefully worded damage control.

This year is no different, but what’s interesting is not just what he says, it’s where he hedges, where he softens the language, and where I’d bet he’s clearly more concerned than he lets on.

You can read Dimon’s full letter here. I’ve summarized key points and my thoughts.

Let’s start with the headline claim that the U.S. economy is “resilient.” I don’t buy that, not anymore. Yes, consumers are still spending and businesses are still “healthy,” but that’s backward looking resilience, not forward looking strength.

The data is starting to crack at the margins. You’re seeing it in softer consumption, rising delinquencies, a cooling labor market, and an increasing reliance on credit just to sustain spending.

Credit card data looks increasingly fragile, with total balances now above $1.3 trillion and average borrowers carrying around $6,500 to $6,800 while struggling to pay it down. More importantly, this debt is no longer driven by discretionary spending but by essentials like food, housing, and utilities, meaning households are using credit as a lifeline, not a convenience.

With high interest rates keeping balances sticky and delinquencies rising, this isn’t a sign of resilience, it’s a late cycle warning that consumers are quietly running out of room.

This is how slowdowns actually begin. Not with a collapse, but with a slow drift lower that suddenly accelerates. So when Dimon says resilient, what I hear is late cycle. But then again, look at this cuddly photo that was included with Dimon’s letter. He’s standing there as if to say, like Dark Helmet posing as a King Roland hologram in the sands of Vega in Spaceballs, “would I lie?”

On AI however he’s absolutely right, and if anything he’s understating it. In my opinion, the reality is that this is happening much faster than prior technological revolutions because it is being layered onto existing infrastructure rather than requiring entirely new systems to be built.

Electricity and the internet needed decades. AI is scaling in years. That’s exactly why I’ve been so focused on how to own it properly. Most investors chase the obvious names, but the real value is being created at the infrastructure and platform layer. That’s why I laid out just days ago how to get exposure to systems like ChatGPT and Anthropic, because those are the leverage points. Dimon is right that we don’t yet know the ultimate winners, but we absolutely know where the value is concentrating.

His comments critical of New York are probably the most straightforward part of the letter, and honestly, it’s just reality. As I’ve written, New York City’s obsession with taxation will not only crush the middle and lower class of the city, they will drive out businesses and are failing already in other jurisdictions.

Dimon notes that New York City remains one of the best talent hubs in the world, particularly for finance, but it has also made itself one of the most expensive and tax burdened places to operate. Highest corporate taxes, highest individual taxes, and a regulatory environment that continues to expand. So what happens is exactly what he describes. Headcount shifts. JPM in New York drops from 30,000 employees to 24,000 while Texas grows from 26,000 to 32,000.

Capital and labor move to where they are treated best, and right now New York is making that decision easier than it should.

Where things get more interesting is inflation. Dimon calls it the “skunk at the party,” which is probably the most honest line in the entire letter. And again, I agree with him, but I think he’s still being slightly conservative in how he frames the risk. The consensus is that inflation will gradually come down, but the real risk is that it doesn’t, that it stabilizes and then starts drifting higher again. I have written about this extensively and that is the scenario that breaks markets because interest rates, as he correctly points out, are gravity.

If inflation reaccelerates, rates stay higher for longer, and everything priced on the assumption of easing gets repriced. Equities, real estate, credit, all of it. I wrote about this exact setup just days ago. The ingredients are already there, persistent fiscal spending, fragile supply chains, and now geopolitical pressure feeding directly into energy markets. Inflation moving back up is not the base case, but it is absolutely the risk case, and markets are not positioned for it.

Because “we pay the worst interest rates on CDs out of all major banks and basically zero interest on savings accounts” didn’t look at PR-friendly.

Then we get to private credit, which is where the letter becomes the most revealing. Dimon walks a very careful line here. He says private credit is not systemic, but then proceeds to outline in detail why it could become a serious problem. Credit standards have been weakening, transparency is limited, valuation marks are soft, and underlying losses are already creeping higher than they should be given the current environment. On top of that, if rates or credit spreads move higher, borrowers will be forced to refinance at even more punitive levels, increasing stress across the system.

This is where I disagree with him, not on the facts, but on the conclusion. We simply do not know if private credit is systemic, and history tells you that you only find out after the system is stressed.

No one thought housing was systemic at first. No one thought subprime would cascade the way it did. The common thread is always the same. Complexity, opacity, and hidden interconnections. Private credit checks all three boxes. Until the tables are flipped over and we see where all the exposures sit and how counterparties are linked, it is impossible to confidently say it is contained. And even stepping back, systemic does not mean the financial system collapses. It means the problem gets large enough that policymakers have to step in with liquidity or bailouts. That threshold is much lower than people think and, as I’ve written, the problem keeps getting worse.

Where Dimon is absolutely right, and where the letter is actually most valuable, is in his description of how a credit cycle unfolds. This is the part people should focus on. Credit standards weaken over time, which we have clearly seen. At the same time, private credit assets are not marked in real time, which delays the recognition of losses. That creates a false sense of stability. But once sentiment shifts, the dynamic changes quickly. Investors don’t need to see massive realized losses to react. They just need to believe losses are coming. That triggers selling. Selling in an opaque and illiquid market leads to forced markdowns. Those markdowns create pressure for more capital, tighter lending conditions, and regulatory intervention. That tightening feeds back into the real economy, which then reinforces the original stress. It becomes a reflexive loop. Add in the refinancing wall at higher rates and you have a system where pressure compounds rather than dissipates.

So stepping back, the letter is exactly what you would expect from someone in Dimon’s position. It acknowledges risks, but frames them as manageable. It highlights opportunity, particularly in AI. It defends strategic decisions like shifting headcount out of New York. And it presents emerging issues like private credit as contained. But if you read it closely, the tone is more cautious than it appears on the surface. The economy is not as resilient as advertised. Inflation risk is still very real. Credit conditions are deteriorating beneath the surface. And some of the most important parts of the system are also the least transparent.

But Dimon’s toe-ing the line of cautiously optimistic is tactically done. He’d be a shoe-in for the next Fed Chair or Treasury Secretary if he wanted it.

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