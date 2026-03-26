QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Graham Seibert's avatar
Graham Seibert
1h

Yes!!!

Stuff grows like moss on trees. Every few months I unsubscribe from a ton of emails that seem to have glommed only me. Substacks that I don't recall asking for. There is no simple life anymore.

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The Deal Signal's avatar
The Deal Signal
1h

Absolute gold and completely true! You missed one point that these companies intentionally make it difficult to even see the charges, let alone do anything about them. Another reason Apple has barely budged on SSD storage in that past 5-7 years - it's because they want you paying that pretty $2.99/mo charge that whisps away in the background! Seriously, a new phone and laptop in 2026 with 256gb .... sheeeeeesh!

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