QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
12h

Damn Cap. Same here. I was recalling just this morning, while waiting for the sun to rise, being like 9 or 10 years old and spending all week long planning a 4th of July parade I commissioned for myself and like 4 neighborhood friends. 🤣 Dad took me to Walbaums where I got Wylers drink mix (it was new and I didnt know it was sugar free diet crap) and candy for my after parade party.

Damn did I march proud that year. Towel cape, baton and all. Its one of the few fond memories I have of my father. His support of my parade. Years to come it became fireworks and adult parties but the 4th of July was always my Xmas. Hands down.

I visited DC as a kid 2 times. Once with the scouts and once with the family. I recall getting reproduction copies of the Constitution and Bill of rights. Visited all the monuments. Definately one of my most favorite trips growing up. I used to pull those reproductions out of their sleeves and just inhale that original scent..it was so distinct and original. Old brittle document smell. Idk. I was probably the only 12 year old boy on earth who cried when Ronald Regan walked off that tarmac the last time for the transition to Bush. I was so patriotic.

Now. Its kinda like visiting the new Yankee Stadium. Yea. Its nice and all.

But I cant shake this anxious feeling that its a ghost of years past.

Im still gonna do my thing. One of my kids has to work this evening so I may go spend the day with her somehow. All of her siblings are getting it in one way or another today and this poor kids stuck home w the dog. She graduated 2 weeks ago and I can not be more happy for her. Today.... being a dad is what drives me. A good dad.

Happy 4th of July everyone. 🍻

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Mezzanotte's avatar
Mezzanotte
11h

This must have been written in 2016 or so, because the deficit was "small" back then at $4XX billion (that's a quarter of Trump's ongoing deficits), and debt "only" $19T!

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