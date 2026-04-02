QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
4d

The should. My cynical take on why they won't -- the government wants to always be able to accuse people of mail fraud if they can't get them on anything else. It is a convenient catchall accusation and there is no UPS fraud or FDX fraud.

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TheSovereignRevolution's avatar
TheSovereignRevolution
4dEdited

Kramer, tried, and failed, to stop the mail.

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