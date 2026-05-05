Please read my disclaimer at the bottom of this post and on my “About” page extremely carefully before reading this piece. This post is my opinion only, is not financial advice, and all investing involves risk.

Let me start by saying up front that thinking about SanDisk (SNDK) at $5,000 is not a strictly fundamental thesis. It is more of a risky, betting on human nature thesis. But it’s a human nature thesis that I feel like I’ve seen before, and I wanted to point out the similarities.