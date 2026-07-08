QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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erik bjorseth's avatar
erik bjorseth
8h

I feel like our country has turned in Bizzarro world the past 30 years.

I am listening to politicians bitch that our social security fund is going to run dry - but we will have money send over overseas and fund illegal immigrants. But fuck the people who worked and paid into a system for their entire life.

Our government has strayed away from traditional economic thinking since the 90's. Ever since 9/11 our government keeps getting bigger and bigger.

I do not see a solution to get our country back on track.

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Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
9h

I have never lived in an explicitly communist or socialist country. I have similarly avoided the Bubonic plague. In each case while I lack firsthand experience, I have strong preferences to avoid them because I read about them in books. Alternatively, I could personally experience them to see if they're fun, but see no need whatsoever. >99% of what matters is beyond my own personal direct experiences. Waiting until I can feel it myself strikes me as a dumb way to learn all about such things.

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