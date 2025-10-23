QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
35m

Kennedy/Rogan

It really sucks to know the Easter Bunny is not real.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
1h

66 doses. Somehow the number seems fitting to what it really is.

Absolute insanity.

I still have my vax record card from my childhood. My mom saved everything. I was born in 1955. Just three different vaccines. DTP. Smallpox. Polio.

Nothing administered at birth, DTP at 6 months. Smallpox I’m not sure of the timing as the card got wet at some point and the date is blurred out.

Polio was after I started school because I still remember the sugar cube.

At 12 years old I got a tetanus shot. Never got another one.

In 1976 I got the swine flu vaccine.

And that’s it. No flu jabs. No Covid.

It’s just total insanity what happens today. For older people who take a lot of medication they call it polypharma. That’s not a good thing and they know it and more often than not a doctor specializing in elder care will try and reduce the number of drugs because they know the interactions between them can (and in many cases are) causing nasty side effects.

And yet, with our kids and young people the number just continues to go up.

So sad.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture