In a recent Thoughtful Money interview, my friend, precious metals dealer and market commentator Andy Schectman laid out a simple answer to the “did silver just peak?” question: he doesn’t think we’re anywhere close. His core point wasn’t that silver can’t correct—he expects volatility—but that the correction itself fits a familiar playbook in the paper market, and that the more important signal is happening underneath the price: physical delivery and accumulation by the best-capitalized players.

Schectman’s explanation for the sudden air pocket after silver’s run centers on margin. He argues the CME’s margin increases, especially in thin holiday trading, function less like neutral risk management and more like a mechanism that routinely “shakes the bushes.” When margins rise sharply, leveraged longs have to post cash immediately or get forcibly liquidated. That forced selling can look like a top, but in his framing it’s more like a circuit breaker that temporarily interrupts a squeeze dynamic by flushing out late, leveraged participants. The key, he says, is that this doesn’t address the underlying physical tightness; it just changes who holds the exposure, transferring it from weak hands to deep pockets.

That could be the bridge to a potential $200 silver case. If you believe silver’s move was starting to express a squeeze—whether from positioning, constrained supply, or demand urgency—then margin hikes can delay the “snap,” but they don’t necessarily eliminate it. They can interrupt momentum, reset positioning, and scare speculators away, but if the structural forces remain (physical off-take, restricted supply, institutional accumulation, industrial demand), the pressure can reassert itself once the market digests the margin reset and new capital replaces liquidated positions. In other words: the squeeze can be paused by policy, not solved by it.

For what it’s worth, Peter Schiff also doesn’t think silver has topped, citing how many multiples it has risen since its breakout:

Meanwhile, where Schectman thinks the real evidence lives is in delivery and who’s taking it. He repeatedly comes back to the scale of COMEX deliveries—large volumes of silver being stood for—and to the idea that sophisticated institutions are prioritizing control of metal rather than paper exposure.

He highlights that the entities doing the taking are not the fragile, leveraged crowd getting washed out by margin changes; they’re the well-funded players least sensitive to volatility and margin requirements. That contrast matters for a “$200 silver” narrative because a true upside dislocation tends to happen when price-sensitive supply dries up and price-insensitive demand keeps pulling. If large holders are removing metal from the system and not readily returning it, the tradable float tightens, and the market becomes more prone to violent repricings whenever incremental demand shows up.

He adds a second pillar to the thesis: silver’s strategic status is becoming harder to ignore. In the interview he points to policy and geopolitical shifts that, in his view, reinforce hoarding behavior: more governments treating critical materials as national security issues, more restrictions and “keep it here” instincts, and less willingness to feed global supply chains at any price. He also talks about quiet accumulation “little by little,” with the idea that major actors prefer to avoid triggering a public scramble until they’re positioned. Whether one buys every part of that interpretation or not, it rhymes with how squeezes actually mature: concentrated, largely unseen absorption of supply first, and only later an attention-driven chase when the shortage becomes obvious.

Schectman also makes a valuation argument that gets you to triple digits—and provides the conceptual runway toward $200. He frames $100 silver as far less radical than it sounds, pointing to long-run gold/silver ratio history and the idea of mean reversion from historically stretched levels. From there, he suggests that if silver were to overshoot on scarcity, security, and industrial necessity—especially in a market that’s small relative to global capital flows—$200 becomes plausible. Not a promise, not a timeline, but a scenario that doesn’t require fantasy inputs if the market transitions from “paper price discovery” to “who can source deliverable metal.”

A particularly useful part of the conversation is the distinction between owning physical and trading paper. Schectman’s view is that physical holders shouldn’t confuse paper volatility with fundamental resolution. In his model, paper markets can be pushed around with margin changes and liquidations precisely because leverage is a tool—and leveraged participants are the easiest to shake out. Physical metal doesn’t get margin-called. That’s why, in his framing, spikes, smashes, and “blow-off top” narratives can be more about market plumbing than about the end of the move.

Put together, the interview supports a clean way to present a $200 silver case without pretending the path will be smooth. The mechanism is not “silver goes up because everyone suddenly loves silver.” It’s that repeated interventions—like margin hikes—can temporarily stop a squeeze in the futures arena while the real story continues in the background: tightness, deliveries, and strategic accumulation. If those forces persist, the next leg higher can come after the market has reloaded—often when sentiment is most doubtful right after a violent shakeout.

If you want the full context and Schectman’s reasoning in his own words, the interview above is worth watching from start to finish. Also Miles Franklin is one of three precious metals dealers I personally use on rotation (the other are Schiff Gold and JM Bullion) and for order inquiries Andy can be reached directly at andy@milesfranklin.com — just let him know you’re a QTR reader.

The publisher does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this page. These are not the opinions of any of my employers, partners, or associates. I did my best to be honest about my disclosures but can’t guarantee I am right; I write these posts after a couple beers sometimes. I edit after my posts are published because I’m impatient and lazy, so if you see a typo, check back in a half hour. Also, I just straight up get shit wrong a lot. I mention it twice because it’s that important.