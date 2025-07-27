QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mudge's avatar
Steve Mudge
2h

Half LMAO and half of me crying on that one, good article!

I'm not a gambler so I was recently made aware that gambling losses are a deduction, well up to the amount of winnings anyway. Which is kind of crazy to me that subsidies are offered for a destructive habit. Meanwhile stock investors are only allowed to deduct $3,000 per year in losses (unless that's been raised recently) in what is at least a little more productive use of money for the country. I get that there'd be a lot more volatility if losses were an unlimited deduction but why aren't those kind of restrictions on regular gambling...shouldn't that all just be after tax funny money that you can choose to bet with?

Anyway, the big picture shitshow seems to be frothing again so maybe we're at a double top or something.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
34m

LMAO. And sitting on a ridiculous wad of cash, at 4.5%, and waiting for the day ‘it’ arrives, so I can buy 50 more ounces of gold at fire sale prices.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture