QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4m

Good call Chris!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MoodyP's avatar
MoodyP
5m

I’d argue that Intel is 140 billion overvalued and that Nvidia took a ‘political’ stake, now that the Govt seems to be cementing the fascist merger that Austrian economists have warned about for years.

Oh wait. You’re a mostly Austrian school guy. Hmmm.

No disrespect at all. But it’s amusing how principled positions can be quickly eroded, at least around the edges, when the government buys a stake and you own the stock and it goes to the moon.

Or, I could just be bitter because I don’t own the stock and all my miners have been pummeled all week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Quoth the Raven
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture