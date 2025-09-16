QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR's Fringe Finance

MR
4h

As Jeff Booth says, the natural state of the free market is deflation. Improving productivity should lead to lower prices. So even if prices stay level, we are impacted by inflation (of the money supply).

Soujourner
3h

Bank$ters. Keeping serfs enslaved in debt and making them serve their employer-masters. Harsh reality dose in this one.

