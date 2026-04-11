By Julia R. Cartwright, AIER’s The Daily Economy

Educators continue to debate a question that sounds philosophical but is actually quite practical: when a student earns a diploma, what exactly have they earned? Is it proof of real, transferable, labor-market-ready skills? Or is it a signal, a flag planted in the employer’s field of view that says this person showed up, tried hard, and turned things in on time?

Most honest observers land somewhere in the middle. Yes, school teaches skills. And yes, the diploma itself also signals something beyond the skills taught. The degree is both product and receipt.

New research throws a wrench into both sides of that supposed balance. Grade inflation, the practice of awarding grades systematically higher than student performance warrants, manages the impressive feat of being bad for learning and bad for credentialing simultaneously. A teacher who bumps up students’ grades by roughly a quarter of a letter grade beyond what they earned costs their average classroom of students a cumulative $213,872 in lifetime earnings per year.

With an average class size of roughly 21 students, that’s about $10,000 per student, evaporating into the ether of unearned A-minuses.

But wait, surely higher grades mean better outcomes? Here is where the research gets genuinely counterintuitive. Students taught by grade-inflating teachers are actually less likely to graduate high school within five years. They are less likely to enroll in associate’s or bachelor’s programs in the years that follow high school and are more likely to run up absences and suspensions. When grades stop meaning anything, the incentive to earn them, and even show up, disappears. Students may coast through inflated coursework only to arrive unprepared at high-stakes exams that no single teacher controls. The floor gives way precisely when it matters most.

Critically, this is not just a story about struggling students. The reduction in learning appears across the achievement distribution. High performers are not immune to dulled incentives, and lower-performing students are particularly likely to reduce postsecondary enrollment. When the signal gets noisy, everyone pays.

So why does grade inflation persist? Economics offers a cleaner diagnosis than moral outrage. Consider who actually bears the cost of grade inflation: universities trying to screen applicants and employers trying to hire them. Neither of these groups has any hand in how classroom grades are assigned. The parties who suffer the consequences have zero influence over the output.

Now consider who benefits, at least on the margin. Teachers who inflate grades face fewer complaints, less pushback from students and parents, and reduced pressure from administrators eager to boost school rankings. Students, individually, prefer higher grades for less work — even if, in the long term, they’re being robbed. Administrators face ranking systems that incorporate GPA, creating perverse incentives to inflate the numbers that feed those rankings. Everyone in the school has a small reason to let the grades drift upward, and no one inside the building bears much cost for that grade inflation.

Economists have a name for this predicament: the principal-agent problem. In such scenarios, those tasked with making decisions (teachers and administrators) operate with different incentives and better information than those who ultimately rely on those decisions (universities and employers). This incentive mismatch results in the agents, on the margin, prioritizing their own immediate goals — like reducing conflict, easing pressure, or boosting reported outcomes — over the later participants’ need for reliable signals of ability. This dynamic produces the predictable distortions we see in higher grades, making grade inflation less a moral failure than a structural one baked into misaligned incentives.

On top of the incentive dynamics, the system is stuck in a collective action trap. Imagine a single school decides to get serious about honest grading. Their students’ transcripts suddenly look worse than every competing school’s, not because those students learned less, but because they were graded honestly. The reform-minded school’s graduates would be penalized in admissions and hiring. Real reform requires many schools acting collectively, but no school wants to move first. So everyone keeps inflating.

The deeper lesson here isn’t that teachers are villains or students are lazy. It’s that incentive structures, left unexamined, produce outcomes that no individual actor would consciously choose. Solutions, then, must operate at the level where these incentive problems can actually be addressed, which likely means districts and states, not individual classrooms.

The most promising near-term fix is transparency: require transcripts to list the class average grade alongside each student’s individual grade. A B-plus in a class averaging a B is more meaningful than an A-minus in a class averaging an A-minus. Putting the grade in context can help restore its signal. This is an inexpensive and feasible fix that could be implemented tomorrow at the district level, to neutralize the first-mover problem.

An increased emphasis on standardized assessments, imperfect as they are, can also play a role. When used judiciously, they provide an external benchmark that is harder (though not impossible) to manipulate. Expanding their use as a complement to GPA could help colleges and employers to better interpret academic performance.

For schools willing to take bolder action, forced grade distributions (requiring that grades cluster around a target average) remove the social pressure on individual teachers entirely. Many graduate programs already use this mechanism, and it particularly alleviates pressure for teachers to have high grades relative to their peers.

Colleges and universities could move decisively and require their admissions offices to publish their own historical GPA-to-outcome conversion rates by high school, effectively flagging institutions that inflate grades within the admissions market. Employers that track hiring outcomes could apply similar adjustments. Once these implicit discounts are made public, the incentive to inflate grades would begin to disappear.

None of these reforms will be easy. They require coordination across schools, districts, and possibly states. But the alternative is to continue down the current path, where grades become ever less meaningful and education ever less effective.

An inflated currency loses its value, and so do inflated grades. The only question is whether we fix the signal before the market fully stops believing it.

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