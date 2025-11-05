QTR’s Fringe Finance

Discussion about this post

The Penguin
2h

These analyses never take seriously the failure to enforce anti monopoly law or the degree to which the ownership of classes of so many goods is so concentrated- like processed food and medical care and telecom and utilities and network effects in tech. We’re at the point, right, that 50% of consumer spending is spent by the top 10% -or is it more than that? This Mises analysis focuses too much on consumer “power” and not enough on how much most can be squeezed as quality of life deteriorates.

5 replies
Mrs Bucket
2h

None of us here need this explained, surely this is more for children and Mamdani voters?

