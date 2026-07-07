QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Mike's avatar
Mike
5m

States and municipalities are more then likely going to push these through despite opposition. Its the new trough for politicians to feed from.

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JohnEquest's avatar
JohnEquest
13m

Spot on…. I’ll miss the money printer going Burr tho..

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