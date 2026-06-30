QTR’s Fringe Finance

QTR’s Fringe Finance

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
9h

US taxpayers are the savoirs of the world. Many times we just don't know it.

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Corvo Nero's avatar
Corvo Nero
8h

Then we could use it at Dollar Tree.....

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